Edward Thomas Purdy, 96, of Gillespie, passed away at Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee, on Monday, June 26, 2023 at 8:31 p.m.

He was born July 7, 1926, in Sawyerville, to Robert Purdy and Ann Ferrie Purdy. He married MaryLou White Purdy on July 2, 1960 in Gillespie.

He was retired after having been a Missouri Lutheran Synod Clergy for over 30 years. Edward was a veteran of the US Army after having served during WWII. He wrote a book of short stories and poems. He enjoyed painting landscapes, fishing and gardening.

He is survived by his daughter, Linda (Alan) Stanevich of Beecher; grandchildren, Rachel Marie Stanevich, Melissa Stanevich and sister, LaNora Scrapel of Maryville.

Edward was preceded in death by his parents, spouse, brothers, Robert Purdy and Alfred “Chick” Purdy.

Services were held on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at Zion Lutheran Church in Litchfield. Burial will be at Memorial Park Staunton. Memorials are suggested to donor’s choice.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com. Kravanya Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.