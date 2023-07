By ERIN SANSON

Enquirer~Democrat Reporter

The Carlinville Library was a creepy, kooky place to be the afternoon of June 30 when cast members of the Summer Repertory Theater Production of The Addams Family paid a visit to a number of kids and adults.

Show director Kat Yeager along with the four Addams’, Morticia, Gomez, Wednesday and Pugsley came to the library to sing, dance, answer questions about acting and read a story.