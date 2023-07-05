34th annual Tour De Donut this weekend

Race begins at 9 a.m. July 8 in Staunton

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer~Democrat Reporter

One of Staunton’s most popular events returns for its 34th rendition this weekend.

On Sat., July 8, an expected amount of more than 1,000 bikers will be riding through 34 miles of rural Macoupin County during the traditional Tour De Donut, which has attracted competitors/visitors from all over the country and even around the world.

The main route features two donut stops that are stationed at checkpoints in Mt. Olive (mile No. 6) and Eagarville (mile No. 22). For all who would rather venture a shorter distance, they will have the option of embarking on an alternate 12-mile ride known as the “Donut Hole.”

The donuts will be provided courtesy of Krispy Kreme and are each worth a five-minute race time deduction.

Mixed clouds and sun are in the forecast with a 60 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms expected throughout the day. Humidity levels will be high at around 80 percent but the overall weather will otherwise be ‘rather pleasant’ with a high temperature of 76 degrees and a light breeze ranging from five to 10 mph.

“This is such a fun time,” Tour De Donut director Christian Hasselberg said in a past interview. “It’s nice to see the larger community get together and participate. Plus, I get to try to make everyone’s day in some way and meet a lot of new friends.”

Awards will be presented based on gender, overall times and age groups ranging from 1-15 and 70-99. Participants must be at least 13 years of age to ride with adult supervision. All bikers must wear a helmet.

Registration must be completed online prior to racing day. All who registered before June 15 will be guaranteed a free T-shirt. Merchandise will additionally remain available for everyone else while supplies last.

Free camping with showers will be offered the night before the event in the Staunton city park. Sign-in begins at 7 a.m. the next morning.

The starting/finish line is located in the park at the corner of East Pennsylvania Street and Ash Street.