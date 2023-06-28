Sam Wilson gives back to veterans through Eagle Scout project

Beautification completed, new bench installed at American Legion

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

While brainstorming what he could do for his Eagle Scout project, Sam Wilson was given an inspiration, courtesy of Bill Link, to beautify the grounds of the local American Legion.

“I thought it would be a great one to take on because it was very overgrown,” said Wilson. “It meant a lot because I was able to make improvements for the veterans, other people who use the building, and everyone who drives by there.”

To reach the rank of Eagle Scout, Wilson was required to obtain many merit badges. He then had to complete a service project which was beneficial to the community.

After a year of planning, Wilson met with members of the Eagle Scout Board to obtain approval. To gain funds, Wilson socialized with many organizations, including the Carlinville High School Interact Club, Carlinville Rotary Club, Chad Strubbe at ACE Hardware, and Mike Ruffner with Ruff ‘n’ Tuff.

On the initial day of the project (May 20), Wilson made arrangements with local veterans and other scouts to assist him with building a new bench; excavating old grown trees/bushes; weeding; trimming; stump unearthing; hauling of brush; entryway painting; mulching; and planting of new rose bushes, redbud trees and flowers.

“I’d like to thank Bill Link for helping me organize the whole project, and working with me to complete it,” said Wilson. “I’d also like to thank Larry Kaburick and the veterans at the American Legion for allowing me to do this project and for their help and guidance. I learned a lot from this project and I really hope it makes a positive difference in the Carlinville community.”

Wilson will remain very active as a representative of the educational and athletic student body as he plans to participate in cross country, scholastic bowl and track while serving as a member of the Interact Club, Math Team and Academic Challenge as a junior at Carlinville High School.

Come college, Wilson hopes to study abroad in a Spanish country and pursue a career in astronomy.

As a six-year scout, Wilson has learned many valuable life lessons from leadership skills to teamwork, fire-starting, camping, knot-tying, first aid and the importance of high-quality citizenship.

Wilson is the son of Tim Wilson and Siri Engstrom.