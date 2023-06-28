Ruth Marie Gillespie fought a heroic battle to the end of her 100 years. Ruth passed peacefully June 23, 2023 at 9:30 pm.

Ruth was the daughter of Sidney William Reno and Marjory Leak Reno. Marjory passed following child birth. Sidney married Genevia Leak who soon became the mother mom would love and know.

On August 24, 1940, Ruth married Lloyd Gillespie. Lloyd passed away in 1988.

Ruth’s life was not only a homemaker but following the return from war, Lloyd and Ruth were active with the American Legion.

Ruth helped at the Shipman Lumber Company and at the Red Cross Blood Bank.

A highlight of her life was the partnership with her mother Genevia in purchasing a small farm. Ruth and Lloyd would go to the farm nearly every evening to feed calves and pigs.

Ruth is survived by a daughter Janet (Robert) Kykendal of Hillsboro; sons, Larry (Sandy) Gillespie of Shipman, Gerry Gillespie of Bunker Hill; brother, Don (Joan) Reno of Medora, many grandchildren, great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; siblings, Russell (Virginia) Reno, Mary (Ernie); daughter, Sondra Marie; grandson, Gerald Gillespie and a daughter in law, Debbie Gillespie.

Services were held on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at Shipman Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to Shipman Food Pantry or American Red Cross.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill, is in charge of the arrangements.