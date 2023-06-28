Richard E. Robinson

Richard E. “Richie” Robinson, 74 of Auburn, passed away Thursday, June 22, 2023, at the family residence in Auburn.

Richard was born Aug. 11, 1948, in Springfield, a son of Albert and Hazel Marie Miller Robinson.

Richie had been employed for Hulcher in Virden, for several years before becoming a self-employed drywaller for 35 years.

He enjoyed spending his free time fishing, camping, hunting, and motorcycles.

Richie is survived by his wife, Sharon of Auburn; daughters, Cheri (Robert) Smith of Lewistown, Tracey (Raymond) Hammack of Astoria, Theresa (significant other, Todd) Luttrell of Chapin; sons, Scott (Roy) Robinson of Springfield, Ric (significant other Renay) Robinson of Springfield, Nick (Vicki) Anders of Auburn; step-sons Tom (Renee) Drake and Roger Drake, of Carlinville; 15 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Richie was preceded in death by his father; mother; sister, Shirley Robinson; son-in-law, Robert Luttrell and step-daughter Samantha Drake.

Services were held on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Girard.

Memorials may be made to St Jude Hospital.

Visit davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in his memory.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Chesterfield is in charge of arrangements.