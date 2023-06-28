Reno’s on the Road food truck debuts at county fair, now available for events.

By ERIN SANSON

Enquirer~Democrat Reporter

Reno’s Pizza debuted its newest addition, a food truck called Reno’s on the Road, at the Macoupin County Fair the second week of June.

Those who missed the truck should not worry as there are plenty of opportunities in the future to check out the new service.

The food truck offers Pizza by the Slice, sandwiches like gyros and the spicy roast beef sub along with other favorites like Bosco sticks and toasted ravioli.

Pietro Lentini, son of Reno’s proprietor Nazareno “Reno” Lentini, is taking the show on the road, so to speak. P. Lentini says he and his dad are partners in the food truck venture but N. Lentini is keeping his focus on the brick-and-mortar location.

P. Lentini says the food truck has gone over very well so far. The truck was “non-stop busy” at the fair, though P. Lentini says he had “a lot of fun.”

The idea for the food truck came to Pietro after spending one day helping on a food truck. He said he fell in love with the fast paced work.

Though it may have only taken one day to fall in love with the work and the idea, it was a long road to opening the truck. Lentini says he has been working on the food truck for about a year-and-a-half. The truck was purchased from Willowbrook in the Chicago suburbs and driven back to Carlinville. The truck was a completely blank canvas as it had previously been used for school transportation. Appliances, work spaces, water and electric all had to be installed and the truck went through a variety of health inspections before it was ready to open.

Reno’s on the Road is available for events and occasions, but don’t be surprised if it is set up for lunch or dinner someday.

P. Lentini says that so far, Cross Church has granted permission for the use of the parking lot so Reno’s on the Road may be setup during the school year. Reno’s on the Road also spent some time at the Boente Shell station in Greenfield last week and is set to return on June 29.

P. Lentini says the customers have been great so far and that “people seem excited.”

After being public for only four days, the Reno’s on the Road Facebook page has amassed 261 likes and 333 followers.

Those looking to reserve the truck for events should call 217-851-0034 or can call Reno’s Pizzeria and ask to speak to Pietro.

Updates and location information for the truck can be found on the Reno’s on the Road Facebook page.