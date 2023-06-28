John Franklin Bowman, 61, of Medora, passed away on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at his home.

He was born on Oct. 1, 1961, in Alton to Melvin and Virginia (Chism) Bowman.

John served our country in the United States Army for 11 years, attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant. While in the service he was stationed in Germany for six years.

He enjoyed going to auctions and antiquing, attending concerts, camping, and water skiing.

He is survived by his mother Virginia Bowman and several cousins.

John was preceded in death by his father, Melvin.

Visitation was held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.

Funeral Services were held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Medora.

Burial followed at Medora Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Medora Cemetery.

Condolences may be left online at andersonfamilyfuneral.com.