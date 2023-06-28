Gene Alan Gahr, 88 of Carlinville, passed away Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Heritage Health Care, Carlinville in Carlinville.

Gene was born Jan. 23, 1935, in Litchfield. He was raised by his paternal grandparents on the Gahr farm on Snell Road.

He attended Hazelwood School, a quarter of a mile from the farm and completed grades first to eighth. He was in the last graduating class from Hazelwood School. He was a 1952 graduate of Carlinville High School. He ran track and Cross Country and was a great long distance runner. He attended one year of college at Bradley University.

Gene was drafted into the army in 1957 and was stationed in Bamburg, Germany for a year and a half where he fully embraced the adventure. He made many lifelong friends from his time in the army and looked fondly on his experience.

On March 29, 1958, he married Doris Caudle and they recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary. Their favorite pastime was spending time together and volunteering and working at St. Paul UCC of Carlinville.

Gene was a 60 year member of the Carlinville Rifle and Pistol Club in which he was a founding member.

He retired from GTE in 1994 after 37 years. After retirement he enjoyed gardening and spending time at the family farm hunting, fishing, gardening, and building; skills he used until his last days.

Gene is survived by his wife, Doris Gahr of Carlinville; daughter, Leanne Gahr of Carlinville; son, Matt (fiance’ Coleen McLaughlin Moore) Gahr of Carlinville; sister, Anna Jane Hornady of New Caney, TX and several nieces and nephews.

Gene was preceded in death by his father, Olin Gahr; mother, Mary Oepke and brother, Alvin Gahr.

Visitation was held on Monday, June 26 at St. Paul United Church of Christ, Carlinville and the funeral was on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at St. Paul UCC.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul’s United Church of Christ or the charity of the donor’s choice.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville, is in charge of arrangements.