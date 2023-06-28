Eleanor June Dubetz, 93, of Benld, passed away at Calhoun Nursing & Rehab Center on Monday, June 19, 2023 at 7:38 a.m.

She was born March 19, 1930, in Mt Olive, to Michael Jatcko, Sr and Eleanor Hefner Jatcko.

She married Alex Dubetz on Sept. 5, 1953 in Benld. He preceded her in death on June 29, 2012.

She worked at Brown Shoe Factory, East Side Bakery and Rice Stix Dress Factory.

Eleanor was a member of the Mt. Olive VFW Auxiliary and Green Oaks Garden Club.

She was a former Girl Scout Leader. Eleanor was a volunteer at Heritage Health of Gillespie.

She is survived by her children, Judy (Jeffrey) Dubetz Hagen of Godfrey, Loreen (John) DeAntoni of Wildwood, MO, Jonathan (Raymelle) Dubetz of Pittsburg; grandchildren, Marissa DeAntoni, Christopher DeAntoni, siblings, Monica Woods of Orland Park, Michael (Pat) Jatcko of Litchfield, Patricia Schwab of Litchfield and brother in law, Bill Kasich.

Eleanor was preceded in death by her parents, spouse, sister, Joan Kasich; brothers in law, Jim Wood and Buel Schwab.

Visitation was held on on Friday, June 23, 2023 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Benld. Funeral mass was held on Friday, June 23, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Church, Benld. Burial will be at Benld Cemetery, Benld.

Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Benld, is in charge of the arrangements.