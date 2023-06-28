David E. Smith, 61 of Girard, passed away Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

David was born July 7, 1961, in Taylorville, a son of Mitchell E. and Mary Ann Pitchford Smith.

David graduated from Girard High School with the class of 1979.

He married Lori Kemp, July 25, 1981 in Girard, at the Oak Leaf Country Club.

He was the refrigeration branch manager and project engineer for Statco-DSI where he worked for 25 years.

He loved coaching youth football and loved all his players like they were his kids. His passion and enthusiasm was contagious. He loved golfing with his sons every chance he got.

David would help his sons with any house project.

David is survived by his wife, of 41 years, Lori of Girard; mother, Mary Ann Smith of Girard; sons, Tyler D. (Megan) Smith of Virden, Derek A. (Chelsey) Smith of Williamsville; grandchildren, Kye David, Kendrek, Azlyn, Tevin; sister, Diana (Brett) Brown of Girard; brother, Randy (Colean) Smith of Girard; sisters, Dawn (Eric) Webb of Raymond, Danielle (Kyle) Marshall of Farmersville; several nieces and nephews.

David was preceded in death by his father; brother, Daniel; grandparents, Roscoe and Gladys Pitchford and grandmother, Ruby Foster.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, 3 to 7 p.m. at the Girard Community Center on the south side of the town square.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 10 a.m., Thursday, June 29, 2023 at the First Christian Church in Girard, with Rich McElfresh and Shawn Burgess presiding.

Burial will follow in Girard Cemetery, Girard.

Memorials may be made to North-Mac JFL.

Visit davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in his memory.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard is in charge of arrangements.