Roger Hill, 76, of East Alton passed away at 1:56 p.m. Monday, June 12, 2023 at Alton Memorial Hospital.

He was born on Aug. 8, 1946 in Tice, and was a son of Jesse Hill and Lillian (Cohee) Cundiff.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Naval Reserves.

He married Judy Armour April 30, 1967 near Carlinville.

Roger worked as an electrician for Allis-Chalmers/Fiat-Allis until they closed. He then worked for Ford Motor Co. until he retired.

He enjoyed Ham radio operating.

He is survived by his wife Judy of 56 years; daughters, Ranae Hill of Wood River, Crystal Hill of East Alton, Cari (James) McCollum of Worden; nine grandchildren; five great grandchildren; sisters, Laurena Barlow of Hollywood, FL, JoAnn Lutes of Springfield; brothers, Donald Hill of DeKalb, Kenneth Hill of Galesburg; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Larry Hill.

Services were held Monday, June 19 at Paynic Home. Burial followed at Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana.

