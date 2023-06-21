Roberta J. “Bobbie” Hodge, nee Brewer, 82, of Marion, born Aug. 9, 1940, in East St. Louis, passed away Thursday, June 15, 2023, at her home.

Bobbie was a retired nurse.

She enjoyed gardening, crafting, thrift store shopping, music, and had a special passion for moving and decorating.

Bobbie is survived by her husband of 36 years, Elijah J. “Jack” Hodge; daughters, Linda Chase Stephenson (Reggie) of Ashland, Becky Chase Brandt (Doug) of Silver Springs, FL; stepchildren, Sue Hodge Rogers of O’Fallon, Kevin Hodge and fiancé, Lori of St. Charles, MO; 11 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; brother, Kenneth (Jane) Shipley; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Riley and Oda, nee Pierson, Brewer; brothers, Dean and Carl and sisters, Leeta and Martha.

Services were held on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah with Pastor Jon Cannon officiating.

A burial followed in Mascoutah City Cemetery, Mascoutah.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Disabled American Veterans (DAV).

Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.