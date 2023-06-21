Marjorie F. Leefers, 92, passed away at her home on Sunday, June 18, 2023.

She was born Sept. 8, 1930, in Gillespie, to Paul and Zelma (Besanceney) Lancaster.

Marjorie was married June 23, 1951, in Gillespie to James D. Leefers of Carlinville. He preceded her in death in 2013.

Marjorie graduated from Gillespie High School in 1948.

She worked at Lesem’s Dept. Store in Gillespie from 1948-1951. She then worked in Carlinville, at Walker’s Dime Store, and Montgomery Wards Order Office. From 1962-1989 she worked fro Schien Body & Equipment Co. as a bookkeeper. She then worked for Konneker-Brown from 1990 until she retired in June of 1994.

She was a member of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ where she served on several committees including volunteering at the Carlinville Food Pantry. She was a Charter Member of the Elk’s Ladies Organization and held several offices in that organization. She was chosen by the Carlinville Elk’s Lodge and the West Central District in 1999-2000 as Elk Lady of the Year. In Feb. 2000 she was honored by the Carlinville Elk’s Lodge with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Marge enjoyed collecting news articles on family and friends and many other items in scrapbooks. She also kept a lot of information on the Elk’s Organization for her husband Jim. She did a great deal of research on family genealogy of both sides of her and Jim’s families. She enjoyed sewing, making blankets and quilts and putting puzzles together.

She loved traveling to the Elk’s National Conventions with her husband Jim. It gave her a chance to see so many different fascinating ways of life. She also liked to collect small pencil sharpeners which she had over 300 at one time and Pillsbury dough-boy items, along with going to auctions and collecting Fostoria Glass.

She is survived by two sons Paul D. (Holly) of Litchfield, James L. (Tina) of Coffeen, daughter Gail (Jack) Sanson of Carlinville, five grandchildren, Michelle (Doug) Wernsing of Litchfield, Karie (Greg) Pollard, of Girard, Adam Leefers and his partner Katie Barnhart of Grand Rapids, MI., Matthew (Alicia) Leefers of Dalton City, A.J. (Abby) Sanson of Wentzville, MO.; great-grandchildren, Landon Paul Wernsing and Carter Dean Wernsing of Litchfield, Henry Cole Pollard of Girard, Nolan James Leefers of Dalton City, Reilly Grace Sanson of Wentzville, MO., Aiden Wayne Barnhart Leefers of Grand Rapid, MI.; brother, Bill Lancaster of Gillespie; several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother, Bob and his wife Naomi; infant sister, Betty, and sister-in-law, Daisy Lancaster.

Visitation will be Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville, from 4 to 7 p.m.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 23, 2023, at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, Carlinville.

Burial will be in Moore Cemetery.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.