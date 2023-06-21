 Skip to content

Macoupin County Fair Demo Derby results

|

The results of the Macoupin County Fair Demolition Derby, held Saturday June 11 are:

Full Size Modified
1st Place – Scott McAdams
2nd Place – Terris Lacey
3rd Place – Kyle Lomelino

Bone Stock Full Size
1st Place – Scott Metzler
2nd Plce Trais Rhoads
3rd Place – Brian Ray

Modified Compact
1st Place – Cole Ulaur
2nd Place – Cody Meyer
3rd Place – Ron Brown

Bone Stock Compact
1st Place – Erik Dorsey
2nd Place – Ron Brown
3rd Place – Austin Spada

Van/Truck/SUV
1st Place – Conner Schmidt

Posted in Sports