Macoupin County Fair Demo Derby results
The results of the Macoupin County Fair Demolition Derby, held Saturday June 11 are:
Full Size Modified
1st Place – Scott McAdams
2nd Place – Terris Lacey
3rd Place – Kyle Lomelino
Bone Stock Full Size
1st Place – Scott Metzler
2nd Plce Trais Rhoads
3rd Place – Brian Ray
Modified Compact
1st Place – Cole Ulaur
2nd Place – Cody Meyer
3rd Place – Ron Brown
Bone Stock Compact
1st Place – Erik Dorsey
2nd Place – Ron Brown
3rd Place – Austin Spada
Van/Truck/SUV
1st Place – Conner Schmidt