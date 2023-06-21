Macoupin County Fair Demo Derby results

The results of the Macoupin County Fair Demolition Derby, held Saturday June 11 are:

Full Size Modified

1st Place – Scott McAdams

2nd Place – Terris Lacey

3rd Place – Kyle Lomelino

Bone Stock Full Size

1st Place – Scott Metzler

2nd Plce Trais Rhoads

3rd Place – Brian Ray

Modified Compact

1st Place – Cole Ulaur

2nd Place – Cody Meyer

3rd Place – Ron Brown

Bone Stock Compact

1st Place – Erik Dorsey

2nd Place – Ron Brown

3rd Place – Austin Spada

Van/Truck/SUV

1st Place – Conner Schmidt