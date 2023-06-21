Jeanne Rae Lutz, 75 of Carlinville, formerly of Girard, passed away Monday evening, June 12, 2023, at Heritage Health Care, in Carlinville.

Jeanne was born May 20, 1948, in Plainville, KS, one of eight daughters and a son born to Maurice S. and Eileen (Devlin) Wells.

After graduating high school, she continued on to cosmetology school, where she met her future husband, Harold Lutz and they were married on April 8, 1966 in Deer Valley, AZ. She worked as a hairdresser until they left Arizona in 1969 to return to Illinois.

Jeanne along with her husband owned and operated Lutz Studio Photography (Carlinville, formerly Girard) from 1984 to 2010, where she managed the office, retouched photos and printed pictures for clients.

She enjoyed listening to music and audio books, watching musicals, and watching the oldies on television. Caves were always a fascination, and she made several trips down to Meramec Caverns over the years.

Jeanne is survived by her daughters, Sheila (Albert) Hammann of Carlinville, Shanon (Bruce) Barnes of Waggoner, Shellie (Jose) Sagastume of Carlinville; grandchildren, Blake (Carissa) Hammann, Bryce (Rachel) Hammann, Brandon (Becca) Hammann, Colby (Nicole) Barnes, Isabel (Chase) Seago, Issac Barnes, Delanie Childers, Darcie Childers, Sean Kolb; eight great grandchildren; sisters, Janice Hood, Judy Owens, Jane McKinney, Jerri Gray, Jolynn Meza; brother, Jay Wells; several nieces and nephews.

Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sisters Janet Frankie and JoAnn Wells.

A Celebration of Life was held on Sunday, June 18, 2023 at the The Rustic Venue, Girard.

Memorials may be made to Macoupin County Animal Shelter.

Visit davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in her memory.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.