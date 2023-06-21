Frank Dale Edwards, 85 of Carlinville, passed away Sunday afternoon, June 18, 2023, at Heritage Health Care in Carlinville.

Frank was born March 16, 1938, in Pollock, MO, a son of Gerald Elmer and Evelyn Ann Cirksena Edwards.

He married Marlene Thomas March 16, 1957, in Jamestown. She passed away October 11, 2013.

Frank was previously employed with Diamond Meat Packing where he was a manager of the plant in Georgia and later transferred to the Carlinville plant in 1987. He retired from Lippold and Arnett as a truck driver.

Frank enjoyed watching football.

Frank is survived by his son-in-law, Dan (Ann) Striplin of Kansas City, MO; six grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; sister, Betty Miller of Davenport, IA; several niece and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Marlene; son, Rob Edwards; daughter, Leah Striplin; brothers, Gary Edwards and Richard Edwards.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 23, 2023, 4 to 6 p.m. at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville.

Visit davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in his memory.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.