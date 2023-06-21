Emma Gipson named to St. Louis All-Metro softball team

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

The spring sports’ season is long gone, but the milestones keep coming for Gillespie High School athletes.

Emma Gipson was recently named to the St. Louis All-Metro softball roster.

In addition to being Michelle Smith’s top offensive weapon, Gipson put together another dominant campaign as the Miners’ ace in the pitching circle.

The dual threat batted .457 with seven home runs and 42 RBI while reaching base 52 percent of the time.

From the rubber, Gipson struck out 241 batters in 157 frames and finished with a 1.69 earned run average.

Gipson helped lead the Miners to an outright South Central Conference title and was rewarded with 22 of their 24 victories.

Gipson verbally committed to the University of Southern Illinois at Carbondale as a sophomore and is currently playing summer softball for Select Fastpitch 18U Alvarado.

Gipson will be graduating from GHS in 2024.