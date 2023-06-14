Shirley M. Zanter, 91, of Chatham, passed away at Country Lane Memory Care, Riverton, on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 1:35 a.m.

She was born Sept. 21, 1931, in Gillespie to Charles Homer Parrish & Rose Rolando Parrish. She married Eugene “Hack” Zanter on Oct. 25, 1952 in Gillespie. He preceded her in death on March 24, 1974.

She was the bookkeeper for Little Dog Coal Mine, Prairie Farms and Peoples State Bank. She was the city clerk for the City of Gillespie.

She enjoyed golfing, bowling, cross stitching and sewing.

She is survived by her daughters, Roseann (Mark) Beerkircher of Conroe, TX, Linda (Eric) Terry of Chatham; grandchildren, Abi Beerkircher of Portland, OR, Natalie Beerkircher of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada and Nicholas Terry of Chatham.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, spouse, and sister, Betty Heyen.

Services were held on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at SS Simon & Jude Church, Gillespie.

Burial was at Holy Cross Cemetery, Gillespie.

Memorials are suggested to Adopt A Pet, PO Box 53, Benld, IL 62009 or Gillespie Public Library, 201 W Chestnut, Gillespie, IL 62033.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.