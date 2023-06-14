Ronald Eugene Tetzlaff

Ronald “Ronnie” Eugene Tetzlaff, 69 of Carlinville, passed away Tuesday morning June 6, 2023, at his home.

He was born June 20, 1953, in Carlinville, a son of Gerald Eugene Tetzlaff and Dorothy Herzberger.

After graduating from Carlinville High School in 1972, he enlisted in the IL Air National Guard and served as an Aerospace

Ground Equipment Repairman for six years. He received the Air and Space Longevity Service Award and the Air Reserve Forces Meritorious Service Medal.

He married Judy K. Grothaus on April 12, 1975, at St. Paul’s U.C.C. in Carlinville.

Ronnie worked on the family farm, had an excavation business, worked in the agricultural equipment business and co-founded with his son several real estate investing companies.

He was a dedicated member of Cornerstone Ministries church in Benld.

Ronald was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation was held on Friday, June 9, 2023 at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home Carlinville.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at the funeral home with Rev. Larry Cooke officiating.

Burial was next to his parents in Rural cemetery, Carlinville.

Ronald is survived by his wife Judy K. Tetzlaff; son, Joseph E. Tetzlaff (Anne) of Springfield and daughter Jennifer A. Robinson (Brad) of Tuscola; grandchildren: Ean Tetzlaff, Anna Sophia Tetzlaff, and Josie Marsh.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home Carlinville is handling the arrangements for the family.