Richard J. Mitchell, 81, of Gillespie, passed away at his residence on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 12:18 p.m.

He was born May 6, 1942, in Saint Louis, to Joseph Mitchell and Mary Juanita Webb Mitchell.

He married Jo Ann Poivey Mitchell on Jan. 20, 1962 in Gillespie. She preceded him in death on May 30, 2020.

He was retired after having been a pipefitter for Shell Refinery.

Richard was a member of the Knights of Columbus of Gillespie and Croatian Fraternal Union Lodge 217.

He was a former member of the Macoupin County Board and Illinois Valley Association.

He is survived by his children, Patricia (Jeffrey) McDaniels of Gillespie, Linda (Donald Scott) Mock of Gillespie, Kelly Hunt of Gillespie; grandchildren, Chris (Kimberley) Miller, Justin Robertson, Hannah Mock, Richard (Ricky) Mock, Samantha McDaniels, Garrett Hunt, Rebecca Crays, Griffin Crays; great-grandchildren, Samantha Jensen, Lanny Jensen; sisters, Sandy (Sam) Henslee of Las Vegas, NV and Mary (J.C.) Stevens of Franklin, OH.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents, spouse, brother, Edward Mitchell and sister, Sharon Peck.

Visitation was held on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie.

A gravesite service will be on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Holy Cross Cemetery, Gillespie.

Memorials are suggested to Gillespie Benld Area Ambulance Service.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.