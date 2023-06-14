North Mac holds high school awards’ banquets

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

Recently, the North Mac High School spring sports’ teams were celebrated at their ‘end of season’ awards’ banquets.

Soccer

Girls’ soccer held its banquet near the end of May and presented plaques to Offensive Most Valuable Player Taylor Hipsher, Defensive MVP Keira Conway, Most Improved Player Abigail Marshall and Panther Award recipient Maddie Norman.

Additionally, the Panthers recognized Hipsher as an all-sectional first team member, Conway as an honorable mention and Norman for all-sectional academics. The Sportsmanship Award went to Hanna Wonaroski.

Baseball

Baseball held its awards’ night May 30. Kaden Brown, who led the Panthers in pitching, RBIs and batting average, received the team MVP award.

Other awards were given to Drew Scroggins (Most Improved), Aiden Hatalla (Defense), Logan Hammann (Comeback Player), Zane Hogan (Hustle), Dane Vance (Hustle), Owen Berle (Comeback Player) and Jackson Pierce (Most Improved).

Track

On June 1, the track team celebrated a season that consisted of 15 school records, five state medals, two county titles and a conference victory.

Jacob Bolletto and Kaeltyn Swift were named the top sprinters.

Olivia Thoroman received two awards – Distance and Panther Spirit.

Jackson and Brendan Fatheree each received Distance awards for the boys.

Cooper Starks and Gracie Meador were honored with Field Event plaques.

Joe Reinhart and Emma Crawford received Utility awards.

Keagen Greff and Kaden Brown were recognized for sportsmanship and leadership. Greff received the Colby Rheude (Sportsmanship) Award and Brown the Charlie Pohlman (Leadership) Award.

Softball

Also on June 1, the softball team held its ‘end of season’ party.

Abby Hendricks received the Most Valuable Player award.

Karliegh Prose was the Most Improved Player.

Hayleigh Hamilton landed the Freshman of the Year award.

Keatyn Royer was the Senior Award recipient.

The John M Lewis Award went to Blackburn College commit Josie Patterson.