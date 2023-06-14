Milda E. Bussmann, 98, of Gillespie, passed away at Heritage Health of Gillespie, on June 8, 2023 at 1:30 a.m.

She was born May 30, 1925, in Midway, to August Roessel and Freida Stoecker Roessel.

She married Harold G. Bussmann on Sept. 20, 1947. He preceded her in death on June 6, 1995.

She was a farmer’s wife. She operated Bussmann Turkey Farm along with his husband, Harold. She was a bookkeeper for Madison County Mutual.

Milda was a member of the Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church of Gillespie and a member of the Willing Workers and the VFW Ladies Auxiliary.

She is survived by her son, Craig (Beth) Bussmann of Gillespie; daughter, Marsha (Tony) Ribes of Gillespie; grandchildren, Melissa Poelker of Edwardsville, Timothy (Erin) Ribes of Troy, Katherine Bussmann of Chicago, Sarah Bussmann of Ellisville, MO, Michael Bussmann of Gillespie; great-grandchildren, Ryleigh Ribes and Colten Ribes.

Milda was preceded in death by her parents, spouse, brother, Art Roessel and sister, Frona Bussmann.

Services were held on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Gillespie. Burial was at Mayfield Memorial Park Cemetery, Carlinville.

Memorials are suggested to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, nativity scene.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.