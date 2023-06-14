Dr. Juanita L. Rule, 89 of Girard, passed away Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Heritage Health Care in Carlinville.

Juanita was born July 5, 1933, in Litchfield, a daughter of Dominic and Theresa (Ferrero) Peradotto.

She married Lee Rule on Aug. 30, 1957, in Springfield.

She attended Benld High School, SIU Carbondale as well as SIU Edwardsville receiving Bachelor of Science and Master of Education. Juanita also received a Doctorate of Education Administration.

Her teaching included Staunton High School, Edinburg School District, Lincoln Land College, SIU Carbondale and SIU Edwardsville. She retired from Girard High School and Northwestern School District.

Juanita is survived by her son, Damon Rule of Urbana; chosen grandsons, Nicolas Sabuco, Jackson Gilbert and sister, Kathleen Bode of Kansas City, KS.

Juanita was preceded in death by her husband, Lee, and by her chosen son, George Keck.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 16, 2023, 4 to 7 p.m. at First Christian Church, Girard. Funeral Services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 17, 2023 at First Christian Church, Girard. Burial will follow in Girard Cemetery, Girard.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Hospital or to Donor’s Choice.

Visit davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in her memory. Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard is in charge of arrangements.