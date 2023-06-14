Daniel Matias Carrillo, 38, passed away in his sleep on the morning of Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Carlinville.

Daniel was a gifted artisan who designed and created intricate custom jewelry. He worked in this trade for nearly 20 years at various stores in Illinois and Missouri, including considerable time training with his father, Miguel.

Daniel was born on Feb. 18, 1985 in Tulsa, OK, Daniel subsequently moved with his family to his mother’s hometown, where he graduated from Carlinville High School in 2003.

He is survived by his children, Rowyn and Lucas Carrillo, of Carlinville; parents, Carolyn (Dwyer) and Miguel Carrillo, of Carlinville; sister, Elena; niece Brianna Carrillo, of Marshall, MO; grandmother, Faye Dwyer of Carlinville; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Daniel was preceded in death by an infant sister, Christina; grandparents, Miguel Carrillo and Gloria Ramon and grandfather Vance Dwyer.

Daniel’s life will be celebrated in a private, family ceremony at Davis Anderson Funeral Home in Carlinville.

Burial will take place in Charity Cemetery, rural Carlinville.

Memorials for Daniel may be made to a Go Fund Me page that will be administered by his mother, Carolyn, for the future educational benefit of his children Rowyn and Lucas. gofund.me/ee3a85ac

