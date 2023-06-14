Carlinville Victory Lane welcomes new service manager

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

A new service manager has arrived at the Carlinville Victory Lane (Dodge Jeep Ram).

After serving in Staunton for the past two decades, Alan Sirko has transitioned from one small town to the next.

Sirko previously worked as a service manager at the local Aljet’s Automotive. Prior to that, he was a 17-year Chevrolet dealership technician.

As someone who grew up on a farm, Sirko has come to love the ‘small town’ atmosphere that Carlinville had to offer.

“You get to know everyone’s faces and people get to know you in return,” Sirko said. “It’s just like the experience I had in Staunton. It’s laid back at times but it all works out.”

Some of Sirko’s responsibilities include taking phone calls, scheduling appointments, ordering parts for returns, stocking, handling technician duties and working estimates to meet his goal of high-quality service.

“You’re not just a number here,” Sirko said. “This is a family-owned business and we strive on treating each individual with equal importance.”

Because he already had a mutual connection with Victory Lane owner Gene Hebenstreit prior to the new opportunity, Sirko didn’t hesitate when he heard that a vacant position had opened up. The process was quite simple and very smooth as a result.

“It was exactly what I was doing in Staunton, we worked out a deal and here I am,” said Sirko.

The Carlinville Victory Lane, located at 400 West Main Street, is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturdays.