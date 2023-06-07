Terry L. Simpson, 61, of Gillespie, passed away on May 28, 2023, in Montgomery, AL, while on vacation with his wife, Denise.

He and his twin brother were gifted in birth on Sept. 23, 1961 in Waverly, Tenn. to Truman and Frances Lampley Simpson and was preceded in death by them as well as their biological mother, Imogene Thomas Etheridge.

Terry attended grade school at Glenview Elementary school in Nashville, Tenn., until age 10, then moved to McEwen, Tenn. and attended McEwen Grade School and graduated from McEwen High School. After high school, Terry attended Nashville Technical Institute, where he received his Associates Degree in Chemical Engineering and attended Auburn University for a year and a half before joining the Air Force.

Terry was a proud veteran of the Air Force, having served our country for 10 years. After his military service, he went on to work as a Land Surveyor with Coleman and Associates in Lexington, Tenn., as well as at Walmart in Lexington and Carlinville.

Terry was a member of the Church of Christ of McEwen, Tenn., First Baptist Church, and Sand Ridge Baptist Church of Lexington, Tenn.

He was an avid Auburn fan and enjoyed attending Gillespie Miners’ sporting events. He also enjoyed golfing, playing Xbox, and fishing with his children. He was a huge Star Trek fan, and he was interested in researching his genealogy, paranormal investigations, antiquing, and going to flea markets with his wife.

Terry is survived by his wife of 34 years, Denise; children Opal (Chris) Azbill and Matthew (Amber Kreitzer) Simpson of Lexington, Nick (Miranda) Simpson of Parsons, Tenn., Erik (Shae) Simpson of Gillespie; 12 grandchildren, Daniel Rey, Jordan Lee, Ryan James, Skyler Brenda, Alayna Star, Alice Nicole, October Lilith, Caston James, Cambria Alice, Coheed Alexander, Darren Liam, and Madison Grace; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Roger and Ona Agee; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jeremy Agee and Marissa Hair; brothers, Jeff (Joyce) Thomas, James (LaDonna) Thomas, and his twin Jerry Simpson; sisters, Donna Martin, Gina Peck, Melissa (Bo) Herbison, Debbie Lane; several nieces and nephews; best friends, Dale and Debbie Lockhart, Lisa Lovejoy and Angel Batista.

A private ceremony was held on June 4 at the home of his son Nicholas (Miranda) Simpson in Parsons, TN. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the family or the Gillespie Football Boosters.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, is in charge of the arrangements.