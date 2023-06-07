Tammy K. Bender, 62 of Carlinville, met Jesus Thursday, June 1, 2023. Tammy was born Sept. 24, 1960, in Granite City.

She was adopted and raised by Harvel and Alva Murray (Ahner) of Carlinville, both preceded her in death.

She owned a landscaping business.

Tammy loved the Lord. Anyone around her knew she loved Jesus. Tammy loved the Lord’s creations – she enjoyed animals, birds, and all plants.

She was truly an anointed prayer warrior. Everything was lifted up to the Lord in prayer. She loved to exalt and magnify the Lord’s name and His works by singing and declaring scripture.

She loved her dogs and treated them like her babies.

She spent her life as a missionary, here at home and abroad. She graduated from Rhema Bible Training Center, OK. The Kingdom of God was of utmost importance to Tammy.

She was survived by her biological mother, Pat Hughes (Ahner); siblings, Jackie Lewis of Girard, Kenneth R. Lewis of Carlinville, Jami Hughes of Williamsburg, IA, John Lewis of Girard and Brandi Lewis of Girard. Tammy had no children of her own, but she absolutely loved and adored her nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her biological father, Kenneth Lewis, sister, Patti Hughes of Girard.

Services were held on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Carlinville.

Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Cemetery in Glen Carbon.

Memorials may be made to Macoupin County Animal Shelter.

Visit davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in her memory.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.