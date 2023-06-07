Roy Lee Baker, 95, of Shipman, passed away at Heritage Health of Staunton, on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 2:45 a.m.

He was born April 1, 1928, in Shipman to George L. Baker and Eva Smith Baker.

He married Audrey Irene (Smithpott) Baker.

He was a farmer and a self taught machinist.

Roy enjoyed toy making, casting, coin collecting and toy collecting.

He is survived by his children, Gerald (Mina) Baker of Shipman, Dennis (Sonja) Baker of Plainview, Kenneth (Grace) Baker of Bethalto, Darrell (Cindy) Baker of Shipman, Faye Knoche of Staunton; grandchildren, Monica (Richard) Sawyer, Tina (Jeff) Gibson, Denise (Gene) Seal, Matthew (Nicki) Baker, Joel Baker, Joshua (Julie) Baker, Jeremiah Baker, Natasha (Rob Cryer) Knoche, Alex (fiancée, Ashley Brim) Knoche, Joshua (Carissa) Meyer, Dan (Renee) Meyer, Cody (Kelly) Meyer; great-grandchildren, Shelbey (Matt) Garber, Connor (friend, Gabe) Sawyer, Lynsey (fiancé, Cody Hallstead) Gibson, Owen Seal, Trevor Seal, Maddy Seal, Brynn Baker, Jaydon Baker, Weston Baker, Wyatt Baker, Adeline Baker, Alyssa Meyer, Kaleb Meyer, Sadie Meyer, Hunter Meyer, Bree Burch, Summer Jeffrey; expecting great grandchild, Ava Lee Cryer; brother, Dan Baker of Shipman; sisters, Geneva Quirk of Shipman, Georgia Bray of Shipman and Darlene (Lester) Large of Bunker Hill.

Roy was preceded in death by his parents, spouse, daughter, Cheryl Baker; brothers, Henry Baker, Lloyd Baker, Guy Baker and Robert Baker.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to Shipman Area Park Association.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill, is in charge of the arrangements.