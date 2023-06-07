Mt. Olive bass fishers win sectional title

Recently, Mt. Olive High School bass fishers Ethan Ruemmler and Carter Brunnworth caught five fish that totaled 16.91 lbs during an IHSA sectional at Coffeen Lake. Ruemmler and Brunnworth recorded the highest weight in the competition, captured a team championship and advanced to state. Brunnworth also won the Biggest Bass individual honor with a weight of 4.15 lbs. Bunker Hill (13.12 lbs) also earned a berth by placing third. The boys concluded the season at Carlyle Lake May 19-20. Bunker Hill ranked 18th and Mt. Olive placed 38th out of 50 teams in the finals. Photo courtesy of the Mt. Olive School District No. 5 Facebook page.