Macoupin County Fair opens for 2023

By ERIN SANSON

Enquirer~Democrat Reporter

The Macoupin County Fair officially opened June 5 at 7:30 p.m. in the newly redone pig barn.

Members of the Fair Board, Macoupin County Royalty and members of the Macoupin County Farm Bureau were all present for the ribbon cutting ceremony. Little Miss Sadie Roberts had the honor of cutting the ribbon this year to open the fair.

The ribbon cutting was held in the pig barn to show off the brand new gates that were installed throughout the barn. The gates were made possible by a generous donation from the Macoupin County Farm Bureau.

While the fair opened on June 5, events did not start until Tuesday, June 6 with the Harness Races. Rides were not in operation until Wednesday night and run until Saturday. Wednesday, June 7 was the Queen Contest, and Thursday, June 8 is a concert by Josh Turner with Drew Baldridge. On Friday night, June 9, it will be the Truck and Tractor Pull at the newly renamed Area Diesel Pulling Track and Saturday June 10 will be the grand finale, the demolition derby.

Results and pictures from these events and the fair will be found in next week’s edition of the Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat.