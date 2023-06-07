Helen “Dolores” Mack, 98, of Carlinville, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 29, 2023, at Heritage Health in Carlinville.

Dolores was born Jan. 24, 1925, in Carlinville, to William and Mamie (Stengl) Mack, the seventh and youngest sibling in the family.

Dolores attended grade school and high school in Carlinville, and following graduation she worked locally, as well as in Phoenix and St. Louis.

Dolores always had a happy smile on her face. She enjoyed entertaining family, she hosted large holiday dinners at the family home on Main Street, and took her nieces and nephews on trips when they were young. She stayed active most of her adult life by walking and swimming. She loved her pets, and she cared for many dogs and cats over the years, some of which she personally rescued herself.

She is survived by her Mack and Murphy nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, siblings, Rosemary, Florence Alma (Jerome), Connie (Rita), Bernadine, and twin brothers Bernard (Frances) and John.

Visitation was on Wednesday, June 7 at Ss. Mary & Joseph Catholic Church in Carlinville, with the Mass and burial following.

There will be a luncheon served immediately after at the church hall.

