Crown Creamery ice cream parlor open in Carlinville

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

Ice cream is commonly scooped, but not at Crown Creamery.

Carlinville’s newest ice cream parlor, located just across the street from the train station at 123 Alton Road, is treating families to an entirely new experience.

In addition to being able to mix and match any type of popular flavor with other famous sweets, cereals and fruits, the Crown Creamery employees serve their unique creations in the form of roll-ups that they prepare right in front of their customers.

The business has only been open for a couple of weeks but crowds have been pouring in on a consistent basis, whether it is their first time or if they are already coming back for more.

The parlor additionally offers snow cones and soft-served treats, as well as the option to either dine-in or enjoy outdoor seating.

Every Wednesday, kids under 10 years of age eat for free in honor of ‘Kids Appreciation’ days.

Business hours are 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday; 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information or to see updated menus, visit the Crown Creamery Facebook page, email crowncreamery.carlinville@gmail.com or call 217-710-9344.