Vicki Shade Lewis, 72, of Athens, GA, passed away Thursday, May 25, 2023.

A native of Macoupin County, Lewis was the daughter of the late Lloyd Shade and Naomi Shade Eidson. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Lewis, in 2021.

Vicki was an independent, spirited, loving friend, mother, and grandmother. She was our champion, and we will be forever grateful for the lessons she taught us.

Survivors include her son, Joshua Lewis of Athens; daughter, Kathleen (Romie) Williams of Athens; and grandchildren, Ella and Hannah Williams of Athens.

The funeral will be a private ceremony with only close family members present.

Bernstein Funeral Home, Athens, GA, is in charge of arrangements.