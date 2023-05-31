SCC All-Conference soccer rosters released

Southwestern trio, Carlinville duo headline first team

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

The South Central All-Conference girls’ soccer team was headlined by a multitude of county individuals, led by a Southwestern trio and Carlinville duo.

Southwestern’s Ali Wilson, Mac Day and Jillian Smith received first team honors along with Carlinville’s Jordyn Loveless and Marlee Whitler.

Another Carlinville duo of Sophia Campbell and Lanna Vanderpoel made the second team. Kelsey Bray and Jillian Beilsmith, both of Southwestern, joined them. Samantha Fulton made the cut for Staunton.

Jessica Strubbe (Carlinville), Kayla Quarton (Carlinville), Taylor Hipsher (North Mac), Ava Ballard (Southwestern) and Jessica Futrell (Staunton) were named to the third team.

ALL-CONFERENCE ROSTER

First team

GK – Shayna Henderson – Jr – Greenville

Jordyn Loveless – So – Carlinville

Marlee Whitler – Sr – Carlinville

Katie Campbell – Jr – Greenville

Adyson Bearley – So – Greenville

Kinley Richardson – Jr – Hillsboro

Sally Mattson – Sr – Hillsboro

Olivia Fleming – Sr – Litchfield

Ali Wilson – Sr – Southwestern

Mac Day – Sr – Southwestern

Jillian Smith – Jr – Southwestern

Second team

GK – Avery Walden – Sr – Hillsboro

Sophia Campbell – So – Carlinville

Lanna Vanderpoel – Sr – Carlinville

Ainsley Olson – Sr – Greenville

Erin Peppler – So – Greenville

Isabella White – Sr – Hillsboro

Sierra Compton – Sr – Hillsboro

Chloe Law – Fr – Litchfield

Jenna Hadowsky – Sr – Pana

Kelsey Bray – Jr – Southwestern

Jillian Beilsmith – Sr – Southwestern

Samantha Fulton – So – Staunton

Third team

GK – Torrance Smith – Sr – Pana

Jessica Strubbe – So – Carlinville

Kayla Quarton – Sr – Carlinville

Emma Veith – Fr – Greenville

Charlee Stearns – Sr – Greenville

Allie Kuhns – Sr – Hillsboro

Ava Pollard – Jr – Hillsboro

Daphney Hartel – So – Litchfield

Taylor Hipsher – Sr – North Mac

Bre Stalets – Sr – Pana

Ava Ballard – Fr – Southwestern

Jessica Futrell – Jr – Staunton