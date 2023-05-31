SCC All-Conference soccer rosters released
Southwestern trio, Carlinville duo headline first team
By JACKSON WILSON
Enquirer Democrat Reporter
The South Central All-Conference girls’ soccer team was headlined by a multitude of county individuals, led by a Southwestern trio and Carlinville duo.
Southwestern’s Ali Wilson, Mac Day and Jillian Smith received first team honors along with Carlinville’s Jordyn Loveless and Marlee Whitler.
Another Carlinville duo of Sophia Campbell and Lanna Vanderpoel made the second team. Kelsey Bray and Jillian Beilsmith, both of Southwestern, joined them. Samantha Fulton made the cut for Staunton.
Jessica Strubbe (Carlinville), Kayla Quarton (Carlinville), Taylor Hipsher (North Mac), Ava Ballard (Southwestern) and Jessica Futrell (Staunton) were named to the third team.
ALL-CONFERENCE ROSTER
First team
GK – Shayna Henderson – Jr – Greenville
Jordyn Loveless – So – Carlinville
Marlee Whitler – Sr – Carlinville
Katie Campbell – Jr – Greenville
Adyson Bearley – So – Greenville
Kinley Richardson – Jr – Hillsboro
Sally Mattson – Sr – Hillsboro
Olivia Fleming – Sr – Litchfield
Ali Wilson – Sr – Southwestern
Mac Day – Sr – Southwestern
Jillian Smith – Jr – Southwestern
Second team
GK – Avery Walden – Sr – Hillsboro
Sophia Campbell – So – Carlinville
Lanna Vanderpoel – Sr – Carlinville
Ainsley Olson – Sr – Greenville
Erin Peppler – So – Greenville
Isabella White – Sr – Hillsboro
Sierra Compton – Sr – Hillsboro
Chloe Law – Fr – Litchfield
Jenna Hadowsky – Sr – Pana
Kelsey Bray – Jr – Southwestern
Jillian Beilsmith – Sr – Southwestern
Samantha Fulton – So – Staunton
Third team
GK – Torrance Smith – Sr – Pana
Jessica Strubbe – So – Carlinville
Kayla Quarton – Sr – Carlinville
Emma Veith – Fr – Greenville
Charlee Stearns – Sr – Greenville
Allie Kuhns – Sr – Hillsboro
Ava Pollard – Jr – Hillsboro
Daphney Hartel – So – Litchfield
Taylor Hipsher – Sr – North Mac
Bre Stalets – Sr – Pana
Ava Ballard – Fr – Southwestern
Jessica Futrell – Jr – Staunton