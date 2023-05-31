Sandy Young Lee, 86 of Carlinville, formerly of Fredericksburg, Va passed away peacefully with her family by her side Friday, May 26, 2023 at her residence in Carlinville.

Sandy was born May 28, 1936, in Seoul, South Korea, a daughter of Ki Chan and Yun Hae Cho.

Sandy was a trailblazing woman who came to the United States from South Korea when she was 23 years old which was unheard of at the time. Leaving opportunities in her homeland, she wanted to strike out on her own where she attended Wittenberg University in Springfield, OH as a pre-med student.

She met the love of her life, Paul C. Lee, through just letters at first, who was studying electrical and mechanical engineering at The University of Texas in Austin. They were married and moved to a northwest suburb of Chicago. After retiring they traveled the world.

Sandy was an incredibly strong and caring person who lived through many trials and tribulations in Korea before making her way to America.

She loved her family with her whole being and oftentimes reminded them that “Blood is thicker than Water”.

Sandy is survived by her daughters, Sue H. (Tim) Anderson of Vienna, VA, Martha M. (Todd) Armour of Carlinville; son, Dr. Steve K. (Ona) Lee of New York, NY, ten grandchildren, a great grandson, five sisters and two brothers.

Sandy was preceded in death by her husband, parents and a grandson.

There will be a Celebration of Life in the Fall in Chicago.

Memorials may be made to Our Minds Matter 1300 Carpers Farm Way Vienna, VA 22182 .

Visit davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in her memory.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.