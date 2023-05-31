Melanie Louise Leonard

Melanie Louise (nee-Helvey) Leonard, 50, passed away peacefully at St. Mary’s Hospital, St. Louis, MO, on Saturday, May 27, 2023, from complications associated with a short critical illness.

Melanie was born on March 19, 1973, in St. Louis, MO to Jack and Diane (nee-Basola) Helvey.

Melanie grew up in north St. Louis County and Benld, and she recently lived in New Douglas.

She was employed by Lebanon Health Care Facility, Lebanon, as the Dietary/Housekeeping Supervisor.

Melanie was the most compassionate and kindest spirit anyone could ever meet. She never said “no” to helping anyone with anything. She was always the first to offer help. She regularly brought meals to the home of sick friends and neighbors. And she always ensured that every child who crossed her threshold was safe, healthy, and happy.

She is survived by her husband, Danny Leonard; sons, Justin Helvey, Dillon Ballowe, William (Kiersten) McKorkle; daughters, Danielle Leonard, Courtney (nee-Leonard) Fanning, Ruth (nee-McKorkle) Billings and son-in-law Austin; 14 grandchildren; brother, Jeffrey Helvey; sister, Jennifer (nee-Helvey) Young; several nieces and nephews.

Melanie was preceded in death by her father, Jack Helvey; her mother, Diane (nee-Basola) Solomon; sister, Kimberly (nee-Helvey) Kolve; brothers, Michael and Christopher Helvey, and grandson Levi Lucero.

A homegoing service will be held on June 23, 2023, at the Net Community Church, 1255 S. Hackman St., Staunton. The visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m., with the homegoing service beginning at 11 a.m.

I

n lieu of flowers, consider a donation to the American Cancer Society in Melanie’s honor.