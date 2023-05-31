Macoupin County Historical Society to hold Spring Festival

The Macoupin County Historical Society and the Macoupin Agricultural Antique Association, and the Illinois Valley Blacksmith Association will hold a Spring Festival on June 3 and June 4, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Macoupin County Historical Society grounds at 920 West Breckenridge Street, Carlinville.

The John C. Anderson House will be open for tours on both days. Admission is $5 for adults and teens, $1 for children six to 12 years of age and children five and under are free. There is no admission fee to enter the grounds and parking is free.

The Macoupin Agricultural Antique Association will feature Case and International tractors for the tractor show and daily parade.

Carlinville Blacksmith shop will feature a knife raffle, tickets are $5 each. The knife was crafted by Craig Camerer and Steve Myer. The sheath was crafted by Dan Davis. All three craftsmen are members of the Illinois Valley Blacksmith Association.

Live music will be held on Saturday, June 3 with The Kitchens playing and Sunday, June 4 with The Colin Helton Band.

Food and drinks will be available daily in the Red Bard Kitchen and the Tractor Club’s kitchen both have pavilions for dining. The Red Barn will open daily at 7 a.m. for breakfast.

Vendor space is still available contact Nancy Mihalek at 217-556-4853 to rent a space.

No alcoholic beverages allowed on the Historical Society grounds. All dogs and other pets must be on a leash and please pick up after your pet.