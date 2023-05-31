John J. Fraelle, 72, of Benld, passed away at St. Francis Hospital, Litchfield, on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:19 a.m.

He was born Sept. 10, 1950, in Litchfield, to John J. Fraelle and Emily Carter Fraelle.

He married Lynn Bray Fraelle on Oct. 27, 1989 in Carlinville.

He was retired after having been a foreman for Monterey Coal Co. After John retired from Monterey Coal Co, he studied computer technology and he worked for Frick, Inc in St. Louis, MO.

He was a member of the Army National Guard.

He is survived by his spouse, Lynn Fraelle of Benld; son, Eric (Heather) Fraelle of Peoria; grandchildren, Ayden Fraelle and Keegan Fraelle.

John was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Benld from 9 to 11 a.m.

Memorial service will be on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Benld at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Gillespie.

Memorials are suggested to Adopt-A-Pet or Carlinville Animal Rescue.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Benld, is in charge of the arrangements.