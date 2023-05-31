Gilpin, Starks and Reinhart become state medalists

Gilpin runner-up in pole vault, Starks fourth in discus, Reinhart ninth in shot put

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

Carlinville’s Mason Gilpin, plus the North Mac duo of Cooper Starks and Joe Reinhart not only earned a second day at the Illinois High School Class 1A Association state track meet. All three Macoupin County representatives became medalists.

Gilpin tied for second place overall in the pole vault finals with a 4.2m ascend – a major improvement from his 3.8m effort that earned him seventh place in the pre-liminaries.

Starks put together his best performance of the season in the shot put championship round. The senior hurled his furthest toss 16.07m to reach the podium.

Reinhart, also a NMHS senior, finished ninth overall in the discus, with his furthest throw ranging 45.29m.

All of the other local athletes from Southwestern, Gillespie and Staunton came up short and were eliminated on the first day of action.

Austin Stanton ran the 100-meter dash and Collin Robinson ran the 100 and 400-meter dashes, both for Southwestern. Stanton finished 22nd in the 100-meter (11.3 seconds). Robinson followed closely behind in 28th (11.37 seconds), ran the 400-meter and took 13th place in 51.49 seconds.

The Staunton relay unit of Michael Matesa, Ethan Rantanen, Braden Buffington and Trace Trettenero recorded a 44.85-second time and ranked 28th in the 4×100 pre-liminary. The Bulldogs also took on the 4×200, with Nathan Oller substituting for Matesa. They finished that race in 1:32 for 22nd place.

Gillespie, represented by Cadyn Oberkfell, Collyn Oberkfell, Leo Page and Chaz Oberkfell, ranked 28th in the 4×800 with a time of 8:58. Chaz Oberkfell, who had additionally qualified for state as an individual in the 1,600-meter run, settled for 29th in 4:42.

Stay tuned

Look for the final track article of the season, which covers middle school athletes, in next week’s issue.