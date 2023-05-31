American Legion honors Veterans with Memorial Day program

By ERIN SANSON

Enquirer~Democrat Reporter

The Carlinville American Legion Guy Baird Post #554 held its traditional Memorial Day Service on Monday at 7 p.m. The Carlinville Municipal Band, in its first performance of the summer season, began and ended the program.

Delmar Buske of Litchfield gave the memorial address to the gathered crowd. Bill Link listed the Veterans who passed away in the last year, 26 names were called.

Cub Scout Pack #65 placed flags in their honor.

After the program, the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary had refreshments and a social hour.