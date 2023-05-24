Mary Ann Bertels, 88, of Dorsey, passed away at Anderson Hospital, Maryville, on Monday, May 22, 2023 at 2:00 am.

She was born January 16, 1935, in Carlinville, to George Koster & Florence Knetzer Koster.

She married Lorman Bertels.

She was a clerk for Carlinville Farm Bureau and Dorsey Post Office.

She is survived by her son, David (Donna) Bertels of Dorsey, grandchildren, Kalie, Justin, Logan, siblings, John (Delores) Koster of Carlinville and Judy (Don) Pigg of Jacksonville.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents and spouse.

Friends may call on Friday, May 26, 2023 at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church in Bethalto from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm.

Funeral Mass will be on Friday, May 26, 2023 at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church in Bethalto at 12:00 pm with Father Tom Liebler officiating.

Burial will be at Bunker Hill Cemetery, Bunker Hill.

Memorials are suggested to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church Bethalto or Dorsey Fire Department.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill, is in charge of the arrangements.