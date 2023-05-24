Janet Meininger, 75, of Plainview, passed away at St. John’s Hospital, Springfield, on Monday, May 8, 2023 at 9:05 p.m.

She was born November 16, 1947, in Alton, to Kenneth Foreman & Irene Myers Foreman.

She married Steven A. Meininger on April 16, 1980 in Galacia, IL.

She was owner, operator for J & S Tires. Janet enjoyed quilting and cats.

She is survived by her spouse, Steve Meininger of Plainview, children, Josyane (Shane) White of Hillsboro, Marci (Dan) Carter of Hillsboro, Erik (Cathy Jo) Meininger of Shipman, Kelly (Don) Geirtz of Shipman, grandchildren, Alex (Taylor) Cullison, Samuel Huber, Elias Carter, Alex Geirtz, Guerino Bartello, Andrew Geirtz, Claire Meininger, great-grandchildren, Blake Cullison, Lauren Cullison, siblings, Sally (Glenn) Bruckert of Bunker Hill, Martha Lane of Bunker Hill.

Janet was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, June Nichols, James Foreman.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.