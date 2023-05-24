HS track: North Mac girls, Gibson and Shoen medal at state

Boys’ representatives from North Mac, Staunton, Southwestern, Gillespie and Carlinville qualify

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

Plenty of action has been and still is in store for Macoupin County track teams at state.

Several girls brought home medals last weekend and five local high schools will have a least one representative competing at the boys’ meet a few days from now.

Girls

The North Mac girls’ 4x100m relay team of Kaelyn Swift, Emma Crawford, Alexis Bowman and Olivia Thoroman was ranked 12th entering the preliminary stages, but surpassed expectations and qualified for the finals. The girls ended up finishing eighth overall.

In additon to the team medal she contributed to, Crawford ran a season best 12.89 time in the 100m dash preliminaries and medaled in the 100m hurdles after shattering the school record in that respective event. Crawford finished the hurdles in 16.14 seconds to punch her ticket to the finals, where she medaled as a ninth place finisher.

Emily Schoen of Gillespie and Hannah Gibson of Carlinville each obtained a fourth place medal as well as a coveted spot on the podium. Schoen landed a 38’ 4.75” shot put to conclude her high school career. Gibson, a sophomore, hit 37.56m in the discus throw.

Boys

The North Mac boys headlined county teams at the Illinois High School Association Class 1A sectional meet at Gillespie last week.

Led by Cooper Starks’ season best 15.55m shot put throw and Joe Reinhart’s runner-up finish (44.94m) in the discus, the Panthers penciled in 74 points for runner-up to Auburn (91). North Mac defeated Litchfield (61), Springfield Lutheran (53), New Berlin (42.75), Southwestern (37), Metro-East Lutheran (34), Staunton (28), Gillespie (18), Carlinville (12), Carrollton (10), Marquette (5), Greenfield (2) and Bunker Hill (1) in the squad showdowns.

Austin Stanton and Collin Robinson, both of Southwestern, filled the top two individual state qualification slots during the 100m dash. Stanton won the title in 11.28 seconds and Robinson crossed in 11.40 seconds.

Robinson also qualified for the 400m as he dashed to a personal-best 51.59 second time that earned him a second runner-up honor.

Carlinville’s Mason Gilpin became bound for state in the pole vault (12-8; runner-up).

Beneath the bright lights of their home stadium, a quartet of Gillespie Miners advanced. Freshman Chaz Oberkfell furthered his memorable inaugural season with 4:38 time in the 1,600-meter run while helping the Miners elevate to the next level in the 4×800 relay. Joining Oberkfell on the track was Leo Page as well as his two relatives – Collyn and Cadyn Oberkfell. The boys placed runner-up at 8:46.

Staunton qualified for state in two relays. Michael Matesa, Ethan Rantanen, Trace Trettenero and Braden Buffington placed runner-up in the 4×100 (44.58 seconds).

Matesa, Rantanen, Trettenero and freshman Nathan Oller also achieved a runner-up ranking in the 4×200 with a time of 1:33.

The IHSA Class 1A state track meet begins Thurs., May 25 in Charleston.

Middle school track

Several local middle school athletes have recently been competing at the state level.

Coverage will be included in next week’s issue.