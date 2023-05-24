 Skip to content

HS softball: Nolan’s homer helps Staunton stun Gillespie, CHS defeats Tri-City in extras

Taylor Nolan, pictured batting at Carlinville earlier in the season, hit a game-winning home run in the top of the seventh inning to help Staunton upset Gillespie, 5-4, in the IHSA Class 2A Greenville regional semifinals May 17. Enquirer~Democrat photo by Jackson Wilson.

 

By JACKSON WILSON
Enquirer Democrat Reporter

In the Illinois High School Association Class 2A softball postseason, Staunton and Carlinville each obtained dramatic victories that earned them a shot at a regional championship.

Staunton shocked its arch-rival Gillespie in Greenville and Carlinville took out Tri-City at Buffalo.

Staunton vs. Gillespie

Taylor Nolan unleashed the swing of her life and crushed an Emma Gipson pitch over the fence for a heart-stopping two-run homer that gave Staunton a 5-4 victory over Gillespie May 17.

The Bulldogs, which hadn’t beaten the Miners since 2016, were trailing 4-3 and down to their final two outs before Nolan went deep. Lilly Bandy led off the seventh with a single to trigger the rally.

The Miners fought back in the bottom half of the seventh as Sadie Sholtis led off with a double and Megan Rife drew a free pass, but Gianna Bianco survived the threat. The Staunton reliever cleaned up the mess via a double play and strikeout to seal the upset.

The Bulldogs advanced to play Salem in the regional championship, but fell short by a final score of 4-2.

Staunton finished the season 19-9 overall. The Bulldogs began their playoff run with a 15-0 quarterfinal thrashing of Greenville May 15.

Gillespie, 25-4, went ‘one and done’ for the first time since 2014 after being awarded a quarterfinal bye.

Carlinville vs. Tri-City

Hannah Gibson broke a 5-5 tie with a clutch two-run knock in the top of the 10th inning to help Carlinville tie its school record in single-season victories at the Buffalo Tri-City regional May 17.

Kendal Maddox and Braley Wiser each led off with singles and scored the winning runs after Chloe Pope was struck by a pitch to load the bases for Gibson. Pope crossed the plate with an insurance tally on a passed ball later in the inning.
Han. Gibson additionally turned in eight frames from the rubber, allowing three runs on five hits while striking out seven Tri-City batters. Her sister, Hallie Gibson, took over in the ninth and landed the final six outs.

Han. Gibson finished the afternoon with a game-high four RBI for the Cavaliers.

Carlinville ended the season 19-10 overall following a 9-1 loss to top-seeded Stanford (Olympia) in the title game last weekend.

Other action

In other action, Southwestern, North Mac and Bunker Hill each lost their respective regional semifinals.

Southwestern (17-13) was blanked by Columbia, 3-0.

North Mac (13-10) landed on both sides of two blowouts. The Panthers advanced past the quarters by beating

Riverton, 15-0, then fell flat against Stanford Olympia, 13-0.

In a No. 5 vs. No. 3 Class 1A upset, Bunker Hill (14-9) fell to Mulberry Grove, 2-0, in eight innings.

