Edmond Hendley Rees passed away on May 15, 2023. He was in his home and surrounded by the love of his wife, children, and grandchildren.

Ed grew up on a farm in North Otter Township where he attended school in a one-room country schoolhouse. He graduated from Virden Community High School in 1960. He was a student leader, voted class president and student council president. He was a member of the 4-H Club and earned high recognition for his livestock judging skills. He was awarded the Agriculture Scholarship for Macoupin County to the University of Illinois where he earned his bachelor’s degree. He earned a full-ride scholarship to the University of North Dakota where he graduated with honors, earning a Degree of Juris Doctor in 1967. He was editor of the law review there.

Ed earned the respect and admiration of everyone he knew. He was proud of his lifetime of service to God and to his church where he led over the years as a Sunday school teacher, a deacon, and an elder. He was a founding member of the Countryview Christian Church. Ed served his community as a school board member, a public defender, and a prosecutor including 8 years as the Macoupin County States Attorney. He was attorney of several villages in Macoupin County and taught various law enforcement classes. He was an attorney for over 50 years. People from all walks of life knew Ed Rees as a man of honesty and integrity.

Ed and his wife Jackie enjoyed traveling the world and they had profound and hilarious adventures together. They had homes in Carlinville and in Chicago and they appreciated the best of both country and city living. They were avid runners and completed numerous marathons and halfmarathons together. He got his pilot license and loved fly. Ed took his kids mushroom hunting and sassafras hunting as his father taught him. He loved to collect antiques and was known for his shrewd ability to spot a rare find. He loved to tell stories about all his adventures and he most loved to spend time with his grandchildren. He had a wonderful sense of humor.

Ed was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia three years ago and he faced the battle with the same dignity that highlighted the rest of his life. He received a stem cell transplant in a clinical trial at the cancer research center City of Hope Hospital in Duarte, California and helped pave the way for others his age to have a better chance at survival.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Edmond Hendley and Mattie May Rees, his brother John, and his sisters Ivarene, Inez, Emily, Carolyn, and Eleanor. Ed married Jacqueline Brandenburg on November 7, 1987.

His children are Richelle Rees Hannah (Ken), Erika Demetreas, James Brandenburg (Amy), Jillian Wood (Rob), and Sean Rees (Ashley). His grandchildren are Emily, Jessica, Lucy, Joey, Taylor, Ava, Gloria, Hendley, and another grandson is on the way.

A celebration of life will be held at the Memorial Christian Church in Carlinville on June 3rd from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. The family requests that rather than sending flowers, donations be made to the City of Hope Hospital.