Trudy Ellen Stilwell, 68, passed away on May 7, 7 a.m. at Carlinville Hospital. She had been residing at Carlinville Rehab.

She was born on Nov. 28, 1954.

She worked at Area Heating and AC for a number of years.

She is survived by her ex-husband, William Stilwell; sister, Janice Emery; nephew, Tom; several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Nettie Evans; brother, Tom and a great nephew.

Services will be held at Heinz Funeral Home at a later date.