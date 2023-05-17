Macoupin County Board encourages the public to attend wind permit public hearing

The Macoupin County Board will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, May 23, at 6 p.m. to consider the application for the Lotus Wind Farm in the north part of the county. The hearing will be held at Bothwell Auditorium at Blackburn College, 700 College Ave., and the public is encouraged to attend and comment.

Anyone wishing to address the Board regarding the wind permit will need to attend on May 23 and sign up before the start of the hearing. Anyone who signs up will be heard. If, due to time constraints, not everyone can be heard on May 23, the hearing will start again the following night, Wednesday, May 24, at 6 p.m. Only those who signed up on the May 23 can address the Board if the hearing continues to the May 24. However, if all who sign up to comment on the May 23 are heard, the hearing will not continue on May 24.

Anyone unable to attend the public hearing can provide written comment to the Board. Written comments can be submitted in person to County Clerk’s office by 2 p.m. on May 23 or online by the same deadline. Those wishing to leave an online comment can do so at macoupincode.com/lotuswind.html.

A copy of the application, the public hearing notice, a map of the proposed area, and a list of addresses and legal descriptions in the proposed area can also be found at macoupincode.com/lotuswind.html. The County Board looks forward to hearing the public comment on the application.