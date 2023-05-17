HS track: State-bound North Mac girls win sectional relay

Carlinville’s Hannah Gibson and Gillespie’s Emily Schoen land individual discus and shot put titles

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

At the Illinois High School Association Class 1A girls’ sectional track meet, several North Mac girls as well as Hannah Gibson of Carlinville and Emily Schoen of Gillespie, qualified for state.

Led by qualifiers Alexis Bowman, Emma Crawford, Kaelyn Swift and Olivia Thoroman, North Mac placed runner-up overall with 59 points. Litchfield (94) won the team championship.

Behind its valuable quartet, North Mac won the 4×100 relay with an overall time of 51.11 seconds.

Thoroman additionally claimed an individual victory, along with Gibson and Schoen.

Thoroman set a new personal record in the 800m run at 2:32 and won the race by three seconds.

Gibson, a sophomore, logged a 37.05m distance to win the discus. Schoen came in second at 29.69m. In the shot put, the two girls finished in a tie for the top spot at 11m.

Crawford qualified for state in the 100m dash and 100m hurdles. She place runner-up in both events with times of 12.97 seconds and 16.63 seconds, respectively.

The IHSA state finals begin Thurs., May 18 at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.

Team standings

1. Litchfield 94

2. Virden (North Mac) 59

3. New Berlin 57

4. Alton (Marquette) 52

5. Auburn 37

5. Springfield (Lutheran) 37

7. Carlinville 35

8. Carrollton 34

9. Nokomis 30

10. Gillespie 27

11. Hillsboro 24

12. Staunton 19

13. Riverton 18

14. Greenfield 11

15. Waverly 10

16. Pawnee 8

17. Piasa (Southwestern) 4

18. Bunker Hill 2