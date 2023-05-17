HS baseball: Gillespie completes first perfect regular season

Carlinville stands alongside 2019 Cavaliers for best record in school history

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

Regardless of what happens in the postseason, the 2023 high school baseball campaign will be one to remember for Gillespie and Carlinville.

In addition to finishing as two of the top ten teams in the final Illinois High School Association Class 2A ranking, these renditions of Miners and Cavaliers are some of the greatest their school has ever seen.

Gillespie crossed into uncharted waters as the first undefeated regular season team to rep “The Big Orange.”

With the conference title already set in stone, the Miners remained in pursuit of history during their final homestand. Gillespie defended its diamond against Hillsboro 17-7 May 10, Pawnee 7-2 May 11 and Calhoun 6-3 May 12 to complete the first of multiple milestones it was hoping to achieve.

Carlinville earned a pair of home victories, including a walkoff 3-2 win against New Berlin May 9 and 15-5 non-league statement over Staunton May 10. In doing so, the CHS boys tied the 2019 Cavaliers with the best regular season record in program history at 20-2. Carlinville’s only losses are to No. 1 Father McGivney and No. 8 Gillespie, who finished 63-1 combined.

Other action

In other action, Southwestern beat Carrollton 4-0 May 11 and Roxana 3-1, ending its season on an eight-game winning streak. Heading into regionals, which they are hosting, the Piasa Birds are 24-10 overall and undefeated at home.

Staunton shut out Greenfield-Northwestern 4-0 May 10, then finished in a tie with Carrollton 2-2 and PORTA 1-1 during a May 13 doubleheader. The Bulldogs ended the regular season 10-15-2.

Bunker Hill, 9-14, headed into the IHSA Class 1A postseason on a four-game skid following losses to Calhoun 4-1 May 10, Marquette 9-2 May 11 and Metro-East Lutheran 14-0 May 12. The Minutemen finished 3-7 in the Gateway Metro Conference.

Postseason coverage

The IHSA postseason began May 15.

Coverage will be featured in next week’s issue.